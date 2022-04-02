Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.4 days.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $164.51 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($194.51) to €174.00 ($191.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €161.00 ($176.92) to €160.00 ($175.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

