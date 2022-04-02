AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AERC opened at $4.58 on Friday. AeroClean Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

