AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.13.

AeroVironment stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,141.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

