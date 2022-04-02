Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 156.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEZS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

