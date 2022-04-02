Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $196,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

