Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $196,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.49.
AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
