AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “
AEye stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.
About AEye (Get Rating)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEye (LIDR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.