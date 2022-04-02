AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

AEye stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,836,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AEye by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 966,422 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

