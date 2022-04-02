Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE AMG opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

