Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,232. The company has a market cap of $460.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Affimed by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Affimed by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

