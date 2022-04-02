Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,232. The company has a market cap of $460.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.
Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affimed (AFMD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.