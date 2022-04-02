AG.L’s (AG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).
About AG.L (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.