AG.L’s (AG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

Get AG.L alerts:

About AG.L (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.