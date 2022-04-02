AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.53

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLYGet Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.88. AGC shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 7,665 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGC Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

