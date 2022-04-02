AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.53

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.88. AGC shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 7,665 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGC Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.