Aileron Therapeutics’ (ALRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

