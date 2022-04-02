AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Announces Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,662.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.80%.

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $1.06 on Friday. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

