Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Air Canada stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.20. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

