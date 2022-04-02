Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.41) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

AF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.39 ($3.72).

Shares of AF stock opened at €4.10 ($4.50) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a one year high of €14.65 ($16.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

