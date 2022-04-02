Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AF shares. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF remained flat at $€4.10 ($4.50) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.10). The company has a fifty day moving average of €3.98 and a 200-day moving average of €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.