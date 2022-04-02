Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 3,805 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $120.51 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $11,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.