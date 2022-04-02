Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCRT stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

TCRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

