Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:V opened at $226.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.