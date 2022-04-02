Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AQN stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

