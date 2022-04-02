Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Donald Steven Furman Sells 3,006 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -10.19.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALHC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

