Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Up 24.6% in March

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,373,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $7.82 on Friday, reaching $854.82. 143,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,045. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $702.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

