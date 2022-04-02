Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,537. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

