ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

