Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.30

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.30 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.70). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.63), with a volume of 794,187 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.09.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,048 ($7,922.45). Also, insider Neeta Patel bought 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £494.19 ($647.35). Insiders purchased 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,217 over the last 90 days.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

