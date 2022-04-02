Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -4.41.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
