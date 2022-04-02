Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,569. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.