Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.93

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 20041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $16,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

