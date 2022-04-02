Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 696,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of RTX opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

