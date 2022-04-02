Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,675,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.67 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

