Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

