Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 232,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,711,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $181.95 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

