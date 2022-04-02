Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 226,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.19.

DPZ stock opened at $397.18 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $367.29 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

