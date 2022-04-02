Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 198,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS opened at $334.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

