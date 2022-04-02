Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 6,890,332 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,890,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.