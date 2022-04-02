Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $113.73 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,099,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,733,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
