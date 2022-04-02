Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $141.66 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,814,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $141,660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 100,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

