Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $62.52 Million Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,247,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,521,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420 in the last three months.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of DOCS opened at $52.79 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

