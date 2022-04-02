Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,151,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.