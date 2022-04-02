Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 383,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 24,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.27. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.