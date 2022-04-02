Alpha Finance Lab Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $388.46 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $262.89 million and $388.46 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 80.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037336 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002277 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

