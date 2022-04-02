Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $126.44

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.44, but opened at $129.17. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $130.46, with a volume of 305 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

