Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given New €37.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 774,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,201. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

