alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($19.77).

AOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.03) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting €12.20 ($13.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($12.90) and a one year high of €15.24 ($16.75).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.