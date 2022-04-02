Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 333,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.