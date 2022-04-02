Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.