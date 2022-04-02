Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.13 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 35.90 ($0.47). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 64,953 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £22.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.13.

In other news, insider David Smith purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($11,920.36).

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

