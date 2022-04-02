Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,127.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,271.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,063.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,271.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,755,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

