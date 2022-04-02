Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

