America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 4th

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, America First Multifamily Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,159,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter worth $135,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.