American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,783,716 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 580,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

